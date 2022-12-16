MVL Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last Week (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. MVL has a market cap of $72.21 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $895.07 or 0.05323789 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00490808 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.23 or 0.29080644 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,252,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

