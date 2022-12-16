Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC) Shares Up 4%

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:PENC – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 1,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Nano Magic, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services.

