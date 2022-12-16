Nano (XNO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.70 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Nano has a total market cap of $95.32 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00004246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,846.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00402366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021928 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00860967 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00101826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.24 or 0.00618756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00285873 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

