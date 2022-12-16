National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on National Bank to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price target on National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

National Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

NBHC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,976. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.93. National Bank has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $50.00.

Insider Activity at National Bank

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $508,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,265,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the second quarter worth about $74,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in National Bank in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Bank by 104.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

