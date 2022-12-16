National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.

FIZZ stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. 343,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,771. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.09. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,986,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,629,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,014,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

