National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.
National Beverage Price Performance
FIZZ stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. 343,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,771. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.09. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
