National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.51

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.51 and last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 11195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Cramer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,902,822 shares in the company, valued at $72,078,897.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 99,252 shares of company stock worth $3,782,060. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,622 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.