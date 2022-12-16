Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $721.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.07. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $37.16.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $322.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 52.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $20,932,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,737,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 27,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.