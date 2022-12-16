Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 301,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 302.7 days.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 10.4 %
NMAKF stock traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.22. 23,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,567. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.21.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
