Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Short Interest Update

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 543,800 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 474,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLTX shares. Bank of America lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:NLTX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $5.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.