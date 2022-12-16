Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Short Interest Update

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 543,800 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 474,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NLTX shares. Bank of America lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
NASDAQ:NLTX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $5.69.
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
