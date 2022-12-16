Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Short Interest Up 22.6% in November

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 257,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.35. 1,047,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,052. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 88,755 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

