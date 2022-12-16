Nervos Network Trading Down 8.4% This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $76.69 million and $1.09 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,917.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00403539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.71 or 0.00861300 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00102200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.88 or 0.00614072 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00284522 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

