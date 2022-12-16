Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NURPF remained flat at 4.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 4.96. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of 2.15 and a 12-month high of 5.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

