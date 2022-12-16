New Capital Management LP Purchases 13,445 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 11.8% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. New Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $21,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after buying an additional 1,233,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after buying an additional 825,212 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,836,000 after buying an additional 820,495 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,382,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.78.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.