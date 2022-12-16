New Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

New Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.5% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,364.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $85.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

