NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.2% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,270 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,546,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

