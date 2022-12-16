Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,335,600 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 10,066,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113,356.0 days.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

Shares of NDGPF stock remained flat at $0.97 during trading hours on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

About Nine Dragons Paper

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.