Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Reduced by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $46,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Shares of NSC opened at $252.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

