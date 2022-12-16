Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 348,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.1 days.

Shares of NESRF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. 2,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,212. Northern Star Resources has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Star Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Bronzewing projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

