NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Short Interest Down 29.5% in November

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 853,200 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 35.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NorthWestern Trading Down 0.3 %

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 82.62%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

