Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.77 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $158.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. UBS Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

