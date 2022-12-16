Novare Capital Management LLC Invests $281,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,263 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of HP by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in HP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in HP by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,333 shares of company stock worth $6,344,138 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP Trading Down 5.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $26.84 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

