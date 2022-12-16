Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

DIS stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. The company has a market capitalization of $165.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

