Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,968 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $112.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.62.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

