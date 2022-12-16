Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NVZMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Novozymes A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Novozymes A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a 370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $406.67.

Novozymes A/S Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NVZMY opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $83.31.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

