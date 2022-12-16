NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOW from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th.

NOW Price Performance

NYSE DNOW opened at $12.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.67. NOW has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $13.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOW

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.60 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,084,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,504,000 after acquiring an additional 242,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,525,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,042,000 after acquiring an additional 398,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,289,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,157,000 after buying an additional 125,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,625,000 after buying an additional 81,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,654,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after buying an additional 399,265 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

