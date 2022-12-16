NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.21

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.21 and last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 11702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 240.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

