NuCypher (NU) Market Cap Tops $67.92 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 9% against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $67.92 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for about $0.0966 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $890.91 or 0.05277470 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00493159 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,932.68 or 0.29219667 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

