Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Nutriband Price Performance
NTRB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 12,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,817. Nutriband has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.44.
Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 321.58% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. Analysts anticipate that Nutriband will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Nutriband
About Nutriband
Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutriband (NTRB)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.