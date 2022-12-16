Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NTRB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 12,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,817. Nutriband has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 321.58% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. Analysts anticipate that Nutriband will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nutriband stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutriband Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTRB Get Rating ) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Nutriband worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

