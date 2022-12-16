nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $109,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,016 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

nVent Electric Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NVT stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.02. 4,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,558. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

nVent Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.