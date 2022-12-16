Oasis Network Hits Market Cap of $230.01 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $230.01 million and $16.98 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,196.95 or 0.07105186 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00032544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00074026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053417 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022436 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

