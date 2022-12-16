Oasis Network Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $235.89 million and approximately $16.35 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.98 or 0.07128289 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00032778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00074635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00053305 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022541 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04265819 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $11,356,875.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

