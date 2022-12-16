Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 249,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,314,243. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

