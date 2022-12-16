Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,858,200 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the November 15th total of 7,794,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,814.0 days.

Ocado Group Price Performance

OCDGF remained flat at $8.85 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on OCDGF shares. HSBC lowered shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 550 ($6.75) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 595 ($7.30) to GBX 420 ($5.15) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,115.71.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

