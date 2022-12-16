Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Short Interest Up 25.0% in November

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

