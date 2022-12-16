OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $1.10 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $154.65 million and approximately $17.11 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00006479 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00074673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00053257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022570 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000236 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.