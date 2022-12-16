ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.47. 8,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,892. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.20. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

