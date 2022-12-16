ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

NYSE:OKE opened at $64.68 on Friday. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average is $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,132,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 11.0% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

