OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Holdings Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,550 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 1.40% of OneSpaWorld worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 41,180 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $427,448.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 907,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,171.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 41,180 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $427,448.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 907,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,171.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 65,116 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $662,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 836,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,906.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 1.5 %

OSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $920.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.