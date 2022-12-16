OpenBlox (OBX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $485,548.18

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $485,548.18 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $892.03 or 0.05259524 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00493786 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.08 or 0.29257050 BTC.

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

