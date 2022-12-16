Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 57.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 39,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,169 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $79.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.38. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

