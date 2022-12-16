Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.2% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $80.13. 34,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,407,294. The firm has a market cap of $216.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

