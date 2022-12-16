Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Vice Chairman Sells $32,800,000.00 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,294. The firm has a market cap of $215.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oracle

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

