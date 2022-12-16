Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Announces Dividend of $0.00

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.00 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCHY opened at $4.05 on Friday. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orbia Advance (MXCHY)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.