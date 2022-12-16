Origin Protocol (OGN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $44.32 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $44.32 million and $11.15 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $903.20 or 0.05440839 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00485655 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.80 or 0.28775269 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,634,606 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.