Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Orion Engineered Carbons accounts for approximately 1.9% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.71. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

