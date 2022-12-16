Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.71

Shares of Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.71 and traded as low as $2.15. Orrön Energy AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 6,500 shares.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.
About Orrön Energy AB (publ)
Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics, a wind farm in Finland, a hydropower plant in Norway, and a Karskruv wind farm in southern Sweden. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022.
