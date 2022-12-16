Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Up 34.4% in November

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 369,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,482.5 days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of LNDNF remained flat at $2.15 during trading hours on Friday. Orrön Energy AB has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics, a wind farm in Finland, a hydropower plant in Norway, and a Karskruv wind farm in southern Sweden. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022.

