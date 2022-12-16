Orser Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,842 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.5% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.23.

NVDA opened at $169.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.02 and a 200 day moving average of $155.40. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

