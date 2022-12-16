Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.65

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.65 and traded as high as C$16.77. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$16.69, with a volume of 407,662 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.19.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.45%.

In related news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$85,000.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.