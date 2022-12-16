Osmosis (OSMO) Price Tops $0.78

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Osmosis has a total market cap of $382.87 million and approximately $15.78 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00004671 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

